Interest in Enefit Green shares crashes Nasdaq website

On Thursday, trading in shares of Enefit Green, the renewable subsidiary of state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, was initiated on the Tallinn stock exchange. Large public interest in the share crashed the Nasdaq Baltic website.

As trading opened, the share's price increased from the base rate of €2.90 to €3.65. Within 30 minutes, the price had fallen to €3.4 per share.

The first 30 minutes of trading saw more than 2,900 trades and a turnover of more than €5.2 million.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Enefit Green saw over 60,000 retail investors subscribing and the IPO was oversubscribed fourfold following flotation. The base rate for one share was €2.90. 55 percent of shares were allocated to retail investors and the remaining 45 percent to institutional investors.

On Thursday, Nasdaq Tallinn CEO Kaarel Ots, said more than 4 percent of Estonia's total population participated in the IPO. "This marks an absolute record for both the Estonian and the Baltic stock exchanges," Ots said.

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus said the record-high interest in the share shows trust for Enefit Green. "The record-high subscriptions exceeded our most optimistic expectations. The company now has the best possible mandate to implement a growth plan," the finance minister noted.

State-owned energy generator Eesti Energia's renewable energy subsidiary Enefit Green announced on September 23 that it would list on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Across Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, Enefit Green owns 22 wind parks, 38 solar parks, four cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydro power plant. The total capacity of Enefit Green's portfolio is 457 MWe. In 2020, Enefit Green produced 1.35 TWh of electricity.

