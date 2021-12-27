Enefit Green to develop wind farm in Finland

Enefit Green, the renewable subsidiary of state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, announced that it has made a decision to develop a wind farm in Tolpanvaara, Finland, which will be completed by the end of 2024.

The wind farm is the company's first investment in Finland and will cost the company €82.9 million. The wind farm is set to have 13 turbines, capable of generating 72 MW, the company announced via press release last week.

Management board chair Aavo Kärmas said the development in Finland is part of the company's growth plan. "We have promised to implement renewable energy development projects in countries from Finland to Poland. The investment decision of the Tolpanvaara wind farm marks another step in increasing the production of green electricity. The output of the new wind farm will provide carbon-free electricity to consumers in neighboring countries and will help stabilize the local electricity prices," the management chair said.

He added that 60 percent of the production of the Tolpanvaara wind farm in the first seven years is covered by a long-term electricity sales contract. "Eesti Energia's business customers are interested in long-term contracts and want to operate in an environmentally friendly manner and at the same time fix their electricity purchasing conditions long term," Kärmas said.

A wind farm construction contract will be entered into with the procurement-winning construction company in the near future. The wind turbines will be manufactured by Nordex. Enefit Green carried out a procurement to find both contractors.

Construction activities at the Tolpanvaara Wind Farm will begin in the first quarter of 2022 and the park is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2023 at the latest. The company acquired the wind farm development project from Finnish state forest manager Metsähallitus in 2020.

In addition to Tolpanvaara, Enefit Green has made investment decisions this year for two more wind farms to be built in Lithuania with a total capacity of 118 megawatts.

The company currently owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 combined heat and power plants, a pellet plant, and a hydroelectric power plant in four countries. The current electricity generation capacity is 456 megawatts, and the heat generation capacity is 81 megawatts.

Enefit Green has set a goal to increase its production capacity 2.3-fold to 1,100 megawatts by 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!