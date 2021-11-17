Gallery: Cornerstone laid for Eesti Energia oil plant

News
Open gallery
34 photos
News

State-owned energy group Eesti Energia laid the cornerstone for a new shale oil plant on Tuesday, set to be completed in four years and totaling €320 million in development costs. The company confirmed that it intends to transition from oil shale energy to circularity and waste treatment.

The first Enefit 280 plant was developed in Auvere 10 years ago. The dream for Eesti Energia then was to be able to produce gasoline in Estonia. The company now talks about the effect of the green transition on the chemical industry. While the new plant will start up as a classic oil shale plant, it will transition to a chemical plant, which will work waste plastics and tires without burning any of the produce.

"Polymers, plastics, synthetic fabrics, which we wear. Petrochemicals are all around us. And if we can reduce the use of crude oil even a little and use the remains of these petrochemicals and work them, then that is a chemical industry, which is based on circular economy," said Eesti Energia board chair Hando Sutter.

Waste plastic management technologies have been researched and tests will begin in the existing oil plant in the upcoming year.

"[On Tuesday], we also had a piece of a wind turbine blade on stage. This blade has finished its functional lifetime. The question is that it is a composite of several different materials and pyrolysis is an option to disassemble it for recycling," said Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) Oil Shale Competence Center manager Kalle Pirk.

The only process that creates CO2 at the Enefit 280 plant is the afterburning of the semi-coke left over from pyrolysis in order to prevent organic compounds from entering the environment, the company announced via press release.

Estonian researchers will also study making production carbon neutral so that the new plant could continue operating past 2045 to be profitable for the Estonian economy.

"All raw materials, technology, logistics, operations, logistics again, the port where it leaves, all of it is Estonia's. And we produce more than €100 million in export turnover, all of it goes toward exports and we pay taxes in Estonia," Hando Sutter said.

"Eesti Energia is solving a significant environmental problem by developing the chemical industry. 12,000 tons of waste tyres and 45,000 tons of waste plastics are generated in Estonia every year. If this waste is no longer deposited or incinerated but recycled for chemical purposes, we will have taken a big step forward by wisely implementing the green revolution," Minister of the Environment Tõnis Mölder (Center) said.

The next-generation oil plant will cost €320 million and should begin operating in four years. After start-up, the oil plant will create a total of about 500 direct and indirect jobs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:42

Global Estonian Report: November 17-24

16:17

Norstat ratings: Reform slumps to third place behind EKRE and Center

15:51

PM: Tense situation in Europe not direct threat to Estonia's borders

15:18

PERH chief: Number of Covid hospital beds to be reduced by 100

14:53

Health Board suspends sports club's activities

14:21

Tallinn mayor: We will likely not finish next year's budget this year

13:53

Defense forces celebrates birthday with bridge building competition

13:22

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tartu

12:57

City secretary could lead Tallinn city council in place of Social Democrats

12:36

Gallery: Cornerstone laid for Eesti Energia oil plant

11:46

Environment minister resigns, citing personal, family reasons

11:34

COP26 final agreements to have little impact on Estonia

11:34

Government calls 1,684 reservists to training exercise Okas 2021

11:11

Kaupo Meiel: Our daily exorcism

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

10:13

Center MP on environment minister role: Let's see what the day brings

09:38

Party ratings: Eesti 200 draws level with EKRE

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

08:51

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

08:28

Former culture minister appointed Tartu city council chair

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

16.11

President: Estonia is ready, should situation on border change

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

11:34

Government calls 1,684 reservists to training exercise Okas 2021

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: