ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government may decide to invest €125 million in new oil shale plant ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Enefit oil plant in Auvere.
Enefit oil plant in Auvere. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The government will decide next week whether or not to increase the share capital of Eesti Energia by €125 million, which will allow the state-owned energy company to start building a shale oil plant. The decision was postponed on Thursday.

The penultimate item on the cabinet meeting's agenda was the authorization to increase Eesti Energia's share capital, the portion of equity of a company that comes from the issue of shares. This increase in share capital is specifically for the construction of an oil shale plant.

The total investment for the construction of a second Enefit 280 oil plant would be in the range of €200-300 million.

Eesti Energia already owns one Enefit 280 oil shale plant. It has the potential to process 2.3 million tonnes of oil shale per year, generating 290,000 tonnes of oil shale and 75 million cubic meters of lignite gas from which electricity is generated.

Urmas Seaver, director of the government's communications office, told ERR only five of the nine items on the agenda had been dealt with on Thursday. 

Only the merger of the Environmental Board and the Environmental Inspectorate was agreed. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

eesti energia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:36

Tartu University Hospital expands emergency ward to treat COVID-19 patients

15:14

Party pollster: Coronavirus effects not reached latest survey

14:52

Government may decide to invest €125 million in new oil shale plant

14:20

Government approves €250 million unemployment fund for coronavirus support

14:11

Fuel prices falling in Estonian filling stations

13:51

Seasonal influenza cases in decline

13:28

Enefit Green looking at wind farm possibilities near Pärnu

13:03

Union: Sick domestic violence victims should be accommodated in hotels

12:28

Musician Koit Toome: My schedule is empty until summer for first time ever

12:03

Injured seal pup found on Tallinn beach

11:52

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 283

11:43

Medicines Agency bans export of two medicines from Estonia

11:12

Ratings: Three major parties supported equally across regions

11:01

Statistics: Housing price indices rose in 2019

10:39

Health Board authorizes cutting ambulance crews to two

10:24

Statistics: Producer price index falls, electricity prices main factor

10:02

Virologist: There is lot of controversial information about coronavirus

09:44

Families asked to scale back funerals, weddings during emergency situation

09:12

Family doctor: Coronavirus tests welcome, need to be focused

08:50

Reinsalu: Finnish, Estonian prime ministers to discuss commuting ban

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: