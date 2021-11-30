Enefit Green to acquire €100 million worth of solar panels

Enefit Green, the renewable subsidiary of state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, has announced a public procurement to acquire solar panels with the tender estimated to cost €100 million.

The joint procurement of Enefit Green, Enefit Wind and Enefit Wind Purtse will create a dynamic procurement system for the acquisition with the due date in 36 months, during which companies can join on an ongoing basis.

The renewable energy company was listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange in late November, immediately crashing the Nasdaq Baltic website. More than 4 percent of Estonia's total population participated in the IPO.

By the end of the day, there were 8,546 transactions of the share conducted and the share closed at €3.49, up from the €2.90 IPO price. The total turnover of Enefit Green on the opening day of trading was €11,731,726.

Across Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, Enefit Green owns 22 wind parks, 38 solar parks, four cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydro power plant. The total capacity of Enefit Green's portfolio is 457 MWh. In 2020, Enefit Green produced 1.35 TWh of electricity.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!