Analysts: Time is right to list Enefit Green

Analysts told ERR that interest for state-owned energy generator Eesti Energia's renewable energy subsidiary Enefit Green on the Tallinn Stock Exchange could be high and there is belief that the prospect will reach the public in the next couple of weeks.

It is hard to find a better time for Enefit Green to list, investment company Superia managing partner Henrik Igasta told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday evening.

"On the one hand, it is clearly a selling market on stock exchanges currently, buyers are buying anything up for offer at extraordinarily high prices. But what's even better, is that if we consider what is currently going on on energy markets, electricity prices in particular. Enefit Green's business is producing renewable energy - the timing cannot be much better," Igasta said.

He added that unless something very dramatic happens to the stock exchange, it was a good move to list the company. "And I am saying this without any knowledge of what price they want to come out with," the investor said.

Mikk Talpsepp, an investor and stockbroker, noted that Enefit Green will certainly be an attractive stock for investors because it is a stable and growing company.

"The question will be the price Enefit Green will come on the stock exchange. I think it could be more attractive to investors than Port of Tallinn, for example, just off development perspective. People consume more and more and the direction is toward a greater rate of renewable energy," Talpsepp said.

The expert predicted that Enefit Green's value will be at least €2 billion sometime in the future.

Enefit Green, the renewable energy subsidiary of Estonia's state-owned Eesti Energia group, announced at a press conference on Thursday morning it will list on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Across Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, Enefit Green owns 22 wind parks, 38 solar parks, four cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydro power plant. The total capacity of Enefit Green's portfolio is 457 MWe. In 2020, Enefit Green produced 1.35 TWh of electricity.

