Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder (Center) is set to resign Wednesday, a source told ERR Tuesday. The causes of his resignation are not yet publicly known, but he is set to make an announcement Wednesday morning. Mölder's is the second ministerial resignation in a fortnight.

Public administration minister Jaak Aab, who is also head of Center's component of the coalition with Reform, told ERR Tuesday he could not yet comment since party chair Jüri Ratas had not yet done so.

ERR has been unable to get comment either from Ratas or Mölder himself, at the time of writing, and who might replace Mölder as minister is not yet known, though a source told ERR that Center MP and chair of the Riigikogu's finance committee Erki Savisaar is tipped to take Mölder's place.

The Center Party said later on Tuesday that Mölder would make a public statement at the party's headquarters in Tallinn at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Estonian time.

His resignation would be the second from a government minister in a fortnight. Anneli Ott, also with Center, resigned as culture minister on November 2, with Tiit Terik announced as her replacement the very next day.

Mölder's resignation is the second overall since the Reform/Center coalition took office in late January.

Mölder joined Center in 2008 and in October last year he was elected party board chair, and appointed environment minister when the current coalition entered office.

He was elder of the Pirita district in Tallinn 2013-2017, and one of six deputy mayors in the capital 2017-2019.

Mölder attended the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, a week ago, and also met with U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, former secretary of state and 2004 presidential candidate John Kerry while there.

This article was updated to include information on Erki Savisaar potentially replacing Mölder as minister.

