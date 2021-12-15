Auvere power plant up and running again

Auvere Power Plant.
Auvere Power Plant. Source: Eesti Energia
The Auvere power plant of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia underwent a start-up phase on Tuesday and on Wednesday, the energy group ran the plant at 50-percent capacity, which is an ordinary mode for the plant after start-up, according to the company.

"We offered output from all of our seven blocks to the market today (Wednesday – ed.) and we're producing around 950 megawatts, which is the same level at which plants have been operating for most of December. They are being supplemented by electricity-generating capacities from other facilities managed by Eesti Energia, such as the Iru power plant, the Enefit 280 plant or the Paide co-generation plant," Eesti Energia spokesman Priit Luts told BNS.

The Auvere power plant was modified during the fall period to increase its retort gas burning capacity. The plant is capable of using oil shale for just 15-20 percent of output, with the rest coming from retort gas and waste wood.

Reducing the plan''s carbon dioxide intensity increases the competitiveness of the Auvere station, according to Eesti Energia.

The Auvere power plant, established for an investment of €610 million, was built by General Electric and first connected to the power grid in May 2015. Eesti Energia took over the plant, which had thus far been operated by General Electric, from the builder in August 2018.

GE reportedly paid €106 million in penalties to Eesti Energia for delaying the handover of the power plant, against the loss of revenue due to the plant's failure to operate at full capacity on time.

Enefit Power AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eesti Energia AS, signed a compromise agreement with subsidiaries of General Electric in August 2021 regarding the availability guarantee of the Auvere power plant, according to which GE will pay Enefit 30 million euros in compensation.

The plant being back online is forecast to help keep electricity prices down in the future. Auvere was out of commission, undergoing unscheduled maintenance during peak electricity prices last week.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

