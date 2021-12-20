Electricity price to hit €407 on Tuesday

The average daily price for the Estonian region of the Nord Pool energy exchange will climb to €406.89 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, up 50.8 percent from Monday.

Tuesday's price is the third-highest electricity price in history as the recent price shock is yet to cool off. The record price happened on December 7, when the average daily price went to €469.03 per megawatt-hour.

On Tuesday, the price of electricity will climb to €620 for the hour of 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The hourly record price also comes from December 7, when the price exceeded €1,000 in the morning hours.

The average price in November was €116.78, which is up 2.8 times from the previous year, when the average price for November was €40.99.

The previous electricity price record before this year took place on July 20 2014, when the average daily price was €124.77 per megawatt-hour.

--

