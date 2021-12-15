Finance minister: Gas transmission fee cut also on the table

Gas flame.
Gas flame. Source: Paul Hudson/(CC BY 2.0)
Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said during the Riigikogu Question Time on Wednesday that the government will discuss cutting gas transmission fees in half as one measure to alleviate the energy price hike.

The minister said she is optimistic that the government will decide in favor of the measure on Thursday. She added that slashing the gas transmission fees would constitute a rapid measure that would manifest on consumers' bills next month.

Pentus-Rosimannus added that the cabinet will also discuss expanding the energy prices compensation mechanism that was initially aimed at least fortunate people to those making less than the 2020 median salary of €1,052.

The government approved support principles that will see all consumers compensated for 50 percent of the electricity transmission fees in late October. The compensation concerns consumption between October and March, with the measure worth over €88 million.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

