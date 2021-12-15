Market price of electricity to fall to €135 on Thursday

Electricity prices have soared in November and December.
Electricity prices have soared in November and December. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The average daily price for the Estonian region of the Nord Pool energy exchange will fall to €135.39 per megawatt-hour on Thursday.

The price on Thursday will peak at €226.32 per MWh between 8 and 9 in the morning but will remain below the €200 level for the rest of the day. The price will be lowest between 5 and 6 a.m. at €16.91 per MWh. The price will drop below €130 after 8 p.m. to land on €65 an hour to midnight.

The average price is €153.07 on Wednesday.

The price of electricity has been breaking records this fall and winter, with the price hitting €1,000.07 for an hour on December 7.

Before 2021, the record price of electricity in the Estonian region was €124.77 per MWh on July 20, 2014.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

