Average price of electricity to triple on Monday compared to Sunday

Monday will see the market price of electricity triple compared to Sunday in the Estonian price area of the Nord Pool exchange. The average price is €88.01 for Sunday and will be €269.82 on Monday.

The price will be highest between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. hitting €468 per megawatt-hour. Prices will exceed €400 per MWh between 9 a.m. and 11 a. and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The previous daily average price record is from December 7, with the market price of electricity hitting €469.03 per MWh.

The average price for November was €116.78, up to 2.8 times from a year ago when the monthly average was just €40.99.

Before 2021, the record price of electricity in the Estonian region was €124.77 per MWh on July 20, 2014.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!