Average price of electricity to triple on Monday compared to Sunday

News
Power substation.
Power substation. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Monday will see the market price of electricity triple compared to Sunday in the Estonian price area of the Nord Pool exchange. The average price is €88.01 for Sunday and will be €269.82 on Monday.

The price will be highest between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. hitting €468 per megawatt-hour. Prices will exceed €400 per MWh between 9 a.m. and 11 a. and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The previous daily average price record is from December 7, with the market price of electricity hitting €469.03 per MWh.

The average price for November was €116.78, up to 2.8 times from a year ago when the monthly average was just €40.99.

Before 2021, the record price of electricity in the Estonian region was €124.77 per MWh on July 20, 2014.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:31

Indrek Kiisler: Why do we still think replacement activity can stop Covid?

15:06

Average price of electricity to triple on Monday compared to Sunday

14:56

'Olukorrast riigis' discussed longevity of the government

13:59

Health Board: Omicron variant spreading in Estonia

13:14

'Rahva teenrid': Jüri Ratas set the tone for 2021 instead of Kaja Kallas

11:35

Covid hospitalizations number 236, deaths two

10:13

Coronavirus increasingly widespread among animals

09:35

Kelly Sildaru wins streetstyle competition at Dew Tour

09:14

Ministry's plan of abolishing special pensions angers unions

18.12

Estonia approves bill ensuring whistleblower protection

18.12

Detainment of councilor, MEM Cafe owner in police cell was unlawful

18.12

Estonia's annual inflation in November among highest in EU

18.12

Gallery: Estonian National Library closes for extensive renovations

18.12

Health Board: 243 hospitalized covid patients, 576 new cases, 8 deaths

18.12

Estonia starts vaccinating children against coronavirus

18.12

Aggregate ratings: EKRE, Reform end year as most popular parties

18.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 20

18.12

Estonian defense minister: Russia's demands are unacceptable

17.12

Radio news editor Mall Mälberg receives ERR award

17.12

Search for new Health Board director fails

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

18.12

Estonian defense minister: Russia's demands are unacceptable

18.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 20

16.12

11 p.m. closing time restriction to be eased for New Year's celebrations

18.12

Estonia's annual inflation in November among highest in EU

18.12

Detainment of councilor, MEM Cafe owner in police cell was unlawful

18.12

Health Board: 243 hospitalized covid patients, 576 new cases, 8 deaths

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

13:59

Health Board: Omicron variant spreading in Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: