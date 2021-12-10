Prime minister suggests electricity companies could reschedule payments

Energy companies could reschedule or split electricity payments in the coming months to help customers pay their bills, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday. The price of electricity has broken records in recent months.

Speaking on ETV's interview show "Esimene stuudio", Kallas said the coalition discussed on Thursday how low-wage earners can be helped in the near future.

"One of the suggestions was the Ministry of Finance could discuss with all [energy] producers to treat customers wisely, for example [...] to distribute bills over a longer period of time, as bills are lower during the summer months," said Kallas.

The prime minister specifically highlighted state-owned energy company Eesti Energia. Manager Hando Sutter has already said the company is willing to reschedule payments.

It is unlikely people will be offered support until January when a new electronic system has been created, Kallas said, adding it has taken longer than expected to build.

The prime minister reiterated the government's aim is to help people who need it most.

Kallas said the current situation is caused by a combination of bad circumstances currently occurring but is also impacted by decisions not made over the past 15 years. This includes not investing in renewable energy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!