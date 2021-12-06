Average price of electricity to hit record €469 on Tuesday

Electricity.
The average price of electricity in the Estonian region of the Nord Pool energy market will reach a record €469 on Tuesday, a day after setting the record at €290.

The price of electricity will climb over €1,000 (€1,000.07) on Tuesday morning between 7-8 a.m. The price will go close to €1,000 (€976) again at 2-3 p.m.

The previous daily average record comes from Monday, when the average price of electricity was €290.06. The highest momentary price on Monday was €626.

The average price for the month of November was €116.78, up 2.8 times year-over-year when the monthly average market price was €40.99.

Before 2021, the record price of electricity in the Estonian region was €124.77 per MWh on July 20, 2014. The November 29 record is 111.6 percent higher.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

