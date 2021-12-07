Isamaa initiates bill to lower VAT on gas, electricity and heat

Economy
Helir-Valdor Seeder in the Riigikogu hall.
Helir-Valdor Seeder in the Riigikogu hall. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Economy

Isamaa Party's Riigikogu group initiated a bill at Tuesday's sitting, which would see VAT on gas, electricity and heat lowered from 20 percent to 9 in order to alleviate the soaring prices for Estonian consumers and companies.

Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said that he hopes the coalition will support the bill. "Gas, electricity and heat costs are mostly compulsory costs without alternatives. A cold winter increases these costs even more and we cannot just sit idly by," Seeder said.

"Center Party has said they would support lowering VAT. Let's hope the Riigikogu will not be divided into a coalition and opposition on the matter, we must base our decisions on the interests of Estonian consumers and the economy," the Isamaa chair added.

The Isamaa parliamentary group would lower VAT on gas, electricity and heat from 20 percent to 9 percent until January 1 2023. A similar bill was filed by Urmas Reinsalu, Arvi Hamburg, Priidu Pärna and Sven Sester in October.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

