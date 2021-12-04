Tartu to see first district heating price hike in a decade

District heating in Estonia's second city, Tartu, will see its first price increase in a decade, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Friday night.

Currently, heating costs €48.50 per MWh, but I sset to rise to €53.35 (exclusive of VAT) which is in fact the maximum limit the Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet) imposed on Gren, the supplier, back in 2012.

Consumers will start seeing the price hike from February.

District heating is comprises centrally controlled hot water, often a by-product of power stations' electricity generation, piped to apartment blocks to heat them. In the past 10 years, its price in Tartu had not risen and had seen some falls, but rising energy prices across the board have seen prices rises in this area as well.

Two government compensation packages have so far addressed the issue, though talks have so far stalled on any potential reduction in VAT.

