PPA announces €5.2-million patrol boat procurement round

A PPA patrol boat.
A PPA patrol boat. Source: ERR
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has announced an offshore patrol boat public procurement round, valued at €5.2 million. The authority's vessels are being merged with those of the Estonian Navy (Merevägi) as one force, though the civilian and military authorities remain separate.

The two-part procurement involves the purchase of motorboats at €3 million, followed by the €2.17-million acquisition of patrol vessels.

Tenders are open, with the deadline for submission being December 30, BNS reports.

The contract terms are one year.

The government recently unveiled plans to combine Merevägi and PPA vessels into one fleet, citing economies of scale amid a deteriorating security situation. Two separate operations centers will similarly be combined.

The Merevägi is organizationally a part of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and not a separate service. It operates a small fleet of minehunter vessels, and also a pair of Saaremaa-built patrol boats.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

