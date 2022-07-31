Fuel leaking from boat that sank in Tallinn Bay

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is cleaning up pollution in Tallinn Bay after fuel started leaking from a small vessel that sank on Saturday.

The PPA Maritime Rescue Center was notified of a boat in trouble just off Tallinn at 3.39 p.m. on Saturday. Initial information suggested the vessel had experienced a technical malfunction. Soon after, the boat caught on fire.

All ten people on board managed to get onto a life raft and no one was hurt. They were picked up by a nearby yacht and taken to shore.

The vessel sank at 6.20 p.m. but is now leaking fuel, which has prompted the PPA and the Rescue Board to install pollution booms in the bay.

The extent of the pollution is still being determined. PPA and Rescue Board pollution control vessels Pirita and Raju are working in the area.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!