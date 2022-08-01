Legislative amendments harmonize PPA salaries with other state agencies

Egert Belitšev
Egert Belitšev Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) remuneration system has been restructured, with officers now having a clear basic salary.

Whereas different salary components were combined, amendments to the relevant legislation – the Police and Border Guard Act (known in Estonian by its abbreviation, PPVS) have streamlined the system.

PPA personnel chief Katre Loo said: "From July 1, changes to the PPVS came into effect. Prior to the change, a police officer's salary consisted of several different salary components: Incremental salary, service grade pay, equalization pay-scales and regional pay-scales."

"From July 1, it has all been combined as one figure, or basic salary, just as with other public services," Loo added, noting that individuals' salaries remained the same as they had before the amendments.

PPA regional chiefs are salaried at between €4,500 and €5,000 per month, following pay rises earlier in the year, with Egert Belitšev (pictured), head of the PPA's border guard section receiving €5,000 in a month, Joosep Kaasik, head of the PPA's northern prefecture, being paid €4,800 per month, eastern prefecture chief Tarvo Kruubu getting €4,500 and the chiefs of the southern and western prefectures, Kaido Kõplas and Vallo Koppel respectively, each getting €4,400.

The PPA was formed over a decade ago via the merger of the previously separate police service and border guard service.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

