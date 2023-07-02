Photos: Yacht that went onto shallows washes ashore in Narva-Jõesuu

Yacht goes onto shallows in Narva-Jõesuu.
The yacht "Aphrodite" ran aground near Narva-Jõesuu on Saturday evening and has now been washed ashore by waves. No one was hurt and preparations are under way for salvaging the craft.

The yacht ran aground on shallows on Saturday evening. Anatoli Ivanov, head of the Narva-Jõesuu Yacht Club, told ERR's Russian language portal that the owners are Narva residents.

"They [owners] bought the yacht in Helsinki and sailed to Narva-Jõesuu. The weather was not favorable. The vessel ran out of fuel due to a fuel gauge malfunction. It is a good thing they went onto sand and not rocks. They then tried to direct the yacht closer to the shore but soon lost all control," Ivanov said.

There were three people on the yacht all of whom escaped unharmed.

The vessel is currently beached near the Noorus SPA Hotel.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

