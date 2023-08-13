Estonian offshore yacht crews sweep all before them in Kiel

Estonian yacht crews enjoyed a good haul of success at the ORC World Championship event off Kiel, Germany, which ended Saturday, taking three top-three places across two categories.

The race started August 4 and ended Saturday, with the Sugar 3 (pictured), skippered by Ott Kikkas, emerging victorious.

The week-long race brought arduous conditions to competitors, with one off-shore stage lasting 10 hours.

A total of 111 yacht teams took part, across three categories, according to their dimensions.

11 of these yachts were from Estonia, in the main competition alone, with all of their crews sailing hard and competitively.

The crew of the Sugar 3,representing the Pärnu yacht club, showed a clear superiority overall, and took first place.

Second place went to another Estonian entry, the Matilda 4 ,captained by Juss Ojala, whose crew missed out on the first place by just eight points.

The icing on the cake came in the form of the Katariina II, skippered by construction magnate Aivar Tuulberg, whose crew finished third for Estonia in the B category.

