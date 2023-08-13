Tallinn Ironman competitor dies after being hospitalized

A competitor in last weekend's Tallinn Ironman triathlon passed away during the week, after getting into difficulty during the swimming phase, portal Delfi reports .

Ironman Tallinn organizers announced via social media that: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that a competitor who was taking part in Sunday's Ironman 70.3 European Championship in Tallinn has passed away."

"Safety personnel at the swimming stage of the event noticed that an athlete got into difficulty and required help, and they immediately provided the competitor with medical assistance."

"The athlete was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition worsened over the past few days, and despite the best efforts of doctors and medical staff, they unfortunately left us," the statement continued.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and will offer them every support at this difficult time. We thank the medical team, track guards and first responders who worked diligently and professionally to provide medical assistance to the participant," organizers added.

The deceased had entered the half-triathlon, whose first event was a 1.9km open water swimming stage.

Ironman chief organizer Ain-Alar Juhanson told Delfi that at the deceased relatives' request, they will not be commenting further on the matter, beyond the statement already made.

--

