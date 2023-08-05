Ironman brings traffic restrictions in Tallinn, Harju County this weekend

News
Tallinn ironman 70.3
Tallinn ironman 70.3 Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

This weekend's Ironman Tallinn will bring temporary traffic restrictions and changes to traffic management both in the capital and in Harju County. In Tallinn, the temporary changes will mainly affect the Haabersti district.

Ironman Tallinn's big event is a part of the midsummer triathlon festival in the capital of Estonia. Restrictions will be imposed on both parking and car traffic and public transport timetables will be changed.

According to the event's organizers, traffic management is much more people-friendly than in years past. During the competition, Paldiski maantee between the Haabersti viaduct and Astangu will be closed in Tallinn.

This time Vääna-Jõesuu is open, so you can get out of town via Rannamõisa road and Pärnu maantee.

"This time, because the competition center is in front of the Rocca Al Mare shopping complex, and because the swim is in Lake Harku, the cycling and running courses, particularly the cycling course, are on Harju County roads, so we won't be going into the city that much. We cross the Haabersti bridge on Paldiski maantee and travel one and a half kilometers towards the city before turning around. So, the Paldiski maantee is partially closed, but that's all there is for the city," Ironman Tallinn chief organizer Ain-Alar Juhanson said.

The running track is mostly on flat terrain. The runners will take Reid tee, Pirita tee, Merivälja tee, and return. The path then continues to Stroomi beach, when the runners turn around and return to Rocca Al Mare school.

The cycling route begins at Lake Harku and continues through Tallinn and Harju County. The entire Rannamisa tee will be open, including Keila-Joa and Vääna-Jesuu, which had previously been closed. Residents of Hüüru and Kiia have more difficulties, but they are also assured access.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

