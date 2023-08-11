Ingrid Neel through to Montreal women's doubles quarter finals

Estonian-American tennis player Ingrid Neel is through to the National Bank Open women's doubles quarter finals in Montreal, Canada, with her partner Ulrikke Eiker, after decisively overcoming Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) and Luisa Stefani (Brazil) in straight sets, 6:1, 6:2.

Neel and Eiker faced Olympic champions and third seeds Siniakova and Luisa Stefani in round two.

Neel and Eiker served up two aces to their opponents' four, and committed two double faults to Siniakova and Stefani's one.

The Estonian-Norwegian pair wrapped things up in just under an hour to reach the quarterfinals, where they will face Desirae Krawczyk (US) and Dutch Demi Schuurs (Netherlands).

The National Bank Open, a top-level WTA1000 event, is one of several warmers ahead of the U.S. Open, the last grand slam of the season and which starts later this month.

As such Montreal has attracted both new-ish faces, including surprise Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova, who is through to round three at the time of writing, and old favorites such as Caroline Wozniacki, absent from the game for a lengthy period of time due to injury – in fact it was Vondrousova who put Wozniacki out of this tournament.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!