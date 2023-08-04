Kaia Kanepi out of Prague Open after marathon round two match

Kaia Kanepi is out of the WTA Prague Open after losing to Alize Cornet (France) in an epic, three-set match, which lasted over three hours.

The final score line was 7:6 (7:1), 5:7, 6:4.

Kanepi, ranked 92nd in the world, had beaten Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini in round one of the Prague Open, a WTA250 event.

After falling behind after having her service broken early in the match, the Estonian pulled back to a 5:3 lead, only to have her serve broken once again. A tie-break beckoned, but Cornet, ranked 65th by the WTA, took command here, taking the to score 7:1 and thus the set 7.6.

The second set was similarly closely fought, and after breaking her opponent's serve when the score in games stood at 6:5, Kanepi took the overall set 7:5.

Cornet broke Kanepi's serve once again at the start of set three, and while the Estonian pulled things back in terms of games, after breaking Cornet's serve, the French player soon returned the favor and held on to take the decisive set 6:4.

The entire encounter lasted three hours and 17 minutes.

