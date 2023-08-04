Kaia Kanepi out of Prague Open after marathon round two match

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Kaia Kanepi is out of the WTA Prague Open after losing to Alize Cornet (France) in an epic, three-set match, which lasted over three hours.

The final score line was 7:6 (7:1), 5:7, 6:4.

Kanepi, ranked 92nd in the world, had beaten Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini in round one of the Prague Open, a WTA250 event.

After falling behind after having her service broken early in the match, the Estonian pulled back to a 5:3 lead, only to have her serve broken once again. A tie-break beckoned, but Cornet, ranked 65th by the WTA, took command here, taking the to score 7:1 and thus the set 7.6.

The second set was similarly closely fought, and after breaking her opponent's serve when the score in games stood at 6:5, Kanepi took the overall set 7:5.

Cornet broke Kanepi's serve once again at the start of set three, and while the Estonian pulled things back in terms of games, after breaking Cornet's serve, the French player soon returned the favor and held on to take the decisive set 6:4.

The entire encounter lasted three hours and 17 minutes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helena Lindeberg

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Estonian Museum of Natural History hosts a 'Birdsong Party' silent disco

16:01

Ukrainian grain exports through Estonia are unlikely due to high costs

15:29

Mait Palts: No growth forecast for industrial sector in near future

14:53

Getting conned easy on booming entertainment tickets aftermarket

14:13

Gas station on Mars as a precondition for life there

14:04

Government's Ida-Viru County representative to be picked in October

13:35

Tallinn Old Town residents still plagued by noisy nightlife

13:35

Tallinn roadworks late fees symbolic at best

13:31

Some Tartuff film festival-goers take their beds to watch in comfort

13:14

Central bank: Coins in circulation in Estonia up by 55 percent in Q2 2023

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

02.08

CBD products banned in EU enter Estonian market

08:48

Three major events in Tallinn lead to soaring accommodation prices

08:03

Estonian state continuing to collect personal telecoms data

03.08

Thunderstorm warning issued for all of Estonia Thursday afternoon

03.08

PPA anticipating uptick in border crossers after Russia launches e-visa

03.08

Baltic prime ministers agree on earlier exit from Russian energy grid

02.08

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: