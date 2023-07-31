Estonian duo Lipsmäe, Sinivee new RS Feva dinghy sailing world champs

Estonian sailing duo Mia Maria Lipsmäe and Sandra Sinivee claimed victory in the girls' junior category of the RS Feva World Championships held in Follonica, Italy, from July 22-28.

Two Estonian pairs were among the 211 participants to compete with the two-person dinghy in last week's world championship event — Mia Maria Lipsmäe and Sandra Sinivee as well as Kaito Haamer and Pärtel Orusalu.

Lipsmäe and Sinivee triumphed in their category, and ranked 8th in the overall competition.

"Competition days with stronger winds suited us well; that's when we laid the foundations," the new world champions said, commenting on their victory.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!