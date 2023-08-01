Estonian F3 driver Paul Aron to finish season second in drivers' table

Estonian FIA Formula 3 driver Paul Aron is set to finish the 2023 season in second place in the drivers' table, following last weekend's race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Aron, who races for the Prema team, started 11th on the grid at Spa, the penultimate round of the 2023 season, and led the race, in rainy conditions, until a pitstop brought him down to seventh, then ultimately eight, place.

"What a tough race," the 19-year-old said afterwards.

"We started from 11th on the grid and encountered some very difficult conditions, but we made the right decision to go with wet tires and so were able to take the lead after two corners, and create a big gap," he continued.

"Unfortunately our decision to pit didn't work out and we finished eighth."

"This is disappointing because the win was there for us, but in hindsight it's easy to say that wasn't the right tactic. After all, we're second overall, soi you can't be upset about that," Aron said.

The Estonian rose as high as seventh place during the race, ultimately finishing eighth.

Taylor Barnard (Jenzer) won the main race, followed by Christian Mansell (Campo) and Nikita Bedrin (Jenzer).

Paul Aron is second in the F3 table on 106 points, and just one point ahead of third-place racer Pepe Martí.

Aron's teammate at Premia, Zak O'Sullivan (Prema) is in fourth place on 101 points.

Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident) effectively has the season in the bag, however, having amassed 144 points.

