Estonian F3 driver Paul Aron to finish season second in drivers' table

News
Paul Aron.
Paul Aron. Source: Prema Racing
News

Estonian FIA Formula 3 driver Paul Aron is set to finish the 2023 season in second place in the drivers' table, following last weekend's race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Aron, who races for the Prema team, started 11th on the grid at Spa, the penultimate round of the 2023 season, and led the race, in rainy conditions, until a pitstop brought him down to seventh, then ultimately eight, place.

"What a tough race," the 19-year-old said afterwards.

"We started from 11th on the grid and encountered some very difficult conditions, but we made the right decision to go with wet tires and so were able to take the lead after two corners, and create a big gap," he continued.

"Unfortunately our decision to pit didn't work out and we finished eighth."

"This is disappointing because the win was there for us, but in hindsight it's easy to say that wasn't the right tactic. After all, we're second overall, soi you can't be upset about that," Aron said.

The Estonian rose as high as seventh place during the race, ultimately finishing eighth.

Taylor Barnard (Jenzer) won the main race, followed by Christian Mansell (Campo) and Nikita Bedrin (Jenzer).

Paul Aron is second in the F3 table on 106 points, and just one point ahead of third-place racer Pepe Martí.

Aron's teammate at Premia, Zak O'Sullivan (Prema) is in fourth place on 101 points. 

Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident) effectively has the season in the bag, however, having amassed 144 points.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:34

Estonian F3 driver Paul Aron to finish season second in drivers' table

09:51

Gas stations hike the price of fuel again

09:45

Tree disease that has wiped out Kadriorg elms is spreading across Estonia

09:36

July temperatures in Estonia remained fairly constant

09:33

Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss

09:04

Estonian movie examines plight of folk dancers in England

08:54

Presidential gardens' bees may give forth bumper honey yield this year

08:46

Early vegetable crop harvest this year around half usual volume

08:37

Animal feed scarcity, cost means many dairy cattle to be slaughtered

08:33

Auditor general: Activity-based state budget is demonstrably unworkable

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

31.07

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

31.07

GDP flash estimate: Estonian economy to stay in recession

31.07

Estonia's inflation slows to 6.3 percent in July Updated

31.07

Estonian researchers to study dangerous laughing gas released by peat soils

31.07

Flight traffic over Estonia down 30 percent since before pandemic

30.07

Interest hikes have not led to lower real estate prices

31.07

Analyst: Economic recovery will take longer than expected

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: