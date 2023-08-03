Tennis player Ingrid Neel out of Washington Open doubles

Estonian-American tennis player Ingrid Neel and her doubles partner Erin Routliffe (Australia) are out of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, after in losing straight sets 6:3, 6:2 to Shuko Aoyama (Japan) and Gabriela Dabrowski (US), in round one.

The match lasted a little over an hour at the WTA500 tournament, one of several warmers for the U.S. Open taking place later this month.

Neel and Routliffe committed two double faults and did not serve up a single ace in the game, compared with four double faults and one ace from their opponents.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!