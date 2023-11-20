Estonian driver Paul Aron set for F2 debut in Abu Dhabi this week

19-year-old Estonian racing driver Paul Aron is set to make his F2 debut this week. Aron will compete for the Trident team during the final round of the season at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi.

Aron will replace Frenchman Clement Novak behind the wheel for Trident for the last stage of the 2023 F2 season.

"I'm very excited to be on the Formula 2 grid at the end of this year and I'm very grateful to Trident for giving me this opportunity. It will be a big step in my career, Formula 2 is the highest level of junior single seater racing," said Aron according to the official F2 website.

"I think getting early experience will be key, it will not be an easy weekend as I've never been in a Formula 2 car, and we only have one very short Practice session before getting into the car for Qualifying. I'm very excited for the challenge and I'm sure that Trident will help me do the best job possible," Aron added.

Aron competed in the Formula 3 series this year, achieving one stage win during the season, in the Spielberg sprint race and making the podium on three other occasions. Aron ended the F3 season in third place overall.

The final race of the F2 season gets underway in Abu Dhabi on Friday November 24 with practice and then qualifying. The sprint race takes place on Saturday, followed by the main race on Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!