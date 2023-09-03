Paul Aron finishes Formula 3 season in third, race at Monza in seventh

Estonian Formula 3 driver Paul Aron took seventh place in the final race of the season finisher at Monza for third place overall. Aron's team Prema Racing took the manufacturers' trophy for the second year running.

Aron finished the rather dramatic final race of the season, which saw the safety car out on several occasions and the racing restarted just one lap before the finish line, in seventh place (+2,136) after going off the track briefly at the start.

The Brits managed a hat trick on Sunday with Jonny Edgar (MP Motorsport) in first, Zak O'Sullivan (Prema) in second and Taylor Barnard (Jenzer Motorsport) in third.

The season went to Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident) who had secured the championship before coming to Monza. Bortoleto finished on 164 points, followed by O'Sullivan (119) and Paul Aron (112).

--

