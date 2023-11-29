Estonian Paul Aron driving for Hitech at F2 post-season test in Abu Dhabi

Estonian driver Paul Aron is set to take part in Formula 2 post-season testing at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi this week. Aron, who will be driving a Hitech Pulse-Eight vehicle, has previously confirmed his intention to race in F2 next season and was part of the Trident team for this season's final round.

This week Aron will be behind the wheel of the Hitech Pulse-Eight machine, which fellow Estonian Jüri Vips also raced during the 2021 and 2022 Formula 2 seasons. Frenchman Amaury Cordeel will be testing the vehicle alongside Aron.

Aron has not yet confirmed which F2 team he will be racing for next year. This year's Hitech team included American driver Jak Crawford and Frenchman Isack Hadjar. Crawford won a sprint race during the season, but neither driver finished in the championship's top ten. Hitech ended the season eighth out of 11 teams in the constructors championship table.

Aron finished third overall in this year's Formula 3 championship, achieving one race one, four podiums and two fastest laps during the 18-race season.

On Monday, the 19-year-old announced that his time in the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 youth program had come to an end.

Aron, who has had a full season in Formula 3 this year, made his Formula 2 debut last weekend, competing for the Trident team in the final round of the season. The Estonian finished 16th in the sprint on Saturday and 18th in the main race on Sunday.

In a social media post, the Estonian wrote that he had thoroughly enjoyed his Formula 2 debut and is now looking forward to what comes next.

"It was a pleasure to work with such a group of people and I am thankful for their contribution throughout these 4+ years. Excited for what the future holds and ready to start the next chapter of my career," Aron wrote.

The young driver told Delfi Sport that the reasons for the decision to end the partnership with Mercedes will remain between the parties involved. "As I've said before, the plan is to move on to Formula 2. I can't disclose the team or any other details yet. That information should become public over the coming days," Aron said.

"Just looking at the results, it wasn't a good weekend at all, but I experienced and learned a lot. All in all, Trident were also happy, they saw my potential," Aron said of his first weekend as a Formula 2 driver.

