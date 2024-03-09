X

Paul Aron promoted to second place in F2 sprint race after another driver disqualified

News
Paul Aron
Paul Aron Source: Paul Aron/Facebook
News

A disqualification allowed Estonian Formula Two star Paul Aron to finish in second place at Friday's sprint stage in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia.

Aron, 20, entered the race weekend, whose flagship event is round two of the Formula One 2024 world championship, after finishing in third place in Bahrain, his F2 debut with Hitech Pulse-Eight.

The Estonian's 10th place in Thursday's qualification at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit meant that he started in pole for the sprint on Friday – the first 10 qualifiers start in reverse order.

While he dropped two places to third by race-end, some hours later, organizers announced that Richard Verschoor (Trident) had been disqualified, bumping the Estonian up to second place.

Estonian lost the lead on lap eight of the sprint, remaining in second place for the next 10 laps, but then dropped down to third with two laps remaining, after Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) passed him.

With Verschoor's subsequent disqualification, due to the Trident team's accelerator settings infringing the rules, this made Hauger eventual race winner.

The main F2 race in Jeddah takes place Saturday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Source: ERR Sport

