Estonian racing driver Paul Aron looking to make his mark in Formula E

Estonian driver Paul Aron, who this season is taking part in the Formula 2 Championship with Hitech Pulse Eight, will also be able to compete in the Formula E series in May. After a training day for young drivers last weekend, Aron told ERR that Formula E and Formula 2 cars are completely different and that the experience will only benefit him.

Aron has started well in the 2024 F2 Championship, and currently lies second in the drivers' standings after the first three rounds. However, he has now also been unexpectedly given the opportunity to make his debut in the FIA Formula E World Championship, the highest class of competition for electric cars, becoming the first Estonian to do so.

The 20-year-old Estonian has just taken part in a training day for new drivers in Berlin, where he finished eighth out of eleven competitors. According to him, the result was not as important as the experience.

"This session was not for me to prove myself," Aron told Vikerradio. "As the focus is still on the Berlin stage, the aim was to gain experience, to get used to the car, and to make a lot of different system changes. Just to make the session as challenging as possible and to try all these things. When I get to the real thing in Berlin, [I'll feel] a bit more at home, I'm a bit more used to it."

Paul Aron. Source: X/@Envision_Racing

Aron will make his Formula E debut at the World Championship at the Berlin e-Prix on May 11. "Knowing how difficult it is to qualify for Formula 1, it's time to explore my other options a little," Aron told Vikerradio. "Two weeks ago, I was invited to the Jaguar team simulator to see how well I could do. I seem to have made a good impression there, and because Envision is linked to Jaguar, they immediately had this idea, as they needed a driver for Berlin, to take me on," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!