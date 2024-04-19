Estonian racing driver Paul Aron looking to make his mark in Formula E

News
Paul Aron.
Paul Aron. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

Estonian driver Paul Aron, who this season is taking part in the Formula 2 Championship with Hitech Pulse Eight, will also be able to compete in the Formula E series in May. After a training day for young drivers last weekend, Aron told ERR that Formula E and Formula 2 cars are completely different and that the experience will only benefit him.

Aron has started well in the 2024 F2 Championship, and currently lies second in the drivers' standings after the first three rounds. However, he has now also been unexpectedly given the opportunity to make his debut in the FIA Formula E World Championship, the highest class of competition for electric cars, becoming the first Estonian to do so.

The 20-year-old Estonian has just taken part in a training day for new drivers in Berlin, where he finished eighth out of eleven competitors. According to him, the result was not as important as the experience.

"This session was not for me to prove myself," Aron told Vikerradio. "As the focus is still on the Berlin stage, the aim was to gain experience, to get used to the car, and to make a lot of different system changes. Just to make the session as challenging as possible and to try all these things. When I get to the real thing in Berlin, [I'll feel] a bit more at home, I'm a bit more used to it."

Paul Aron. Source: X/@Envision_Racing

Aron will make his Formula E debut at the World Championship at the Berlin e-Prix on May 11. "Knowing how difficult it is to qualify for Formula 1, it's time to explore my other options a little," Aron told Vikerradio. "Two weeks ago, I was invited to the Jaguar team simulator to see how well I could do. I seem to have made a good impression there, and because Envision is linked to Jaguar, they immediately had this idea, as they needed a driver for Berlin, to take me on," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Ivar Lepik, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

CEO: Estonian economy needs foreign labor in a smart way

15:38

Why are Estonia's bogs so important?

15:38

Difficult for non-voting Center members to appeal Tallinn election result

15:15

Estonian racing driver Paul Aron looking to make his mark in Formula E

14:43

Baltics call on US House of Representatives to pass Ukraine aid package

14:04

Cold spring delays Estonian-grown tomatoes reaching market

14:00

Party financing watchdog finds Jana Toom violated Political Parties Act

14:00

EP election survey: Reform, SDE to win two seats each

13:30

New Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash movie 'Sauna Day' to premiere at Cannes

13:30

Lihtsad uudised 19. aprillil

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

18.04

Return to winter weather in Estonia from Thursday

18.04

Opposition parties launch no confidence motion against new Tallinn mayor

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

18.04

State on the lookout for new fifth island ferry

18.04

QUIZ | How well do you know birds in Estonia?

08:42

Expert: Israel's counterattack was restrained

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo