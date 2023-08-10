Rally star Kalle Rovanperä takes part in Rae drifting event

A golf club near Tallinn hosted a famous visitor who showed off his drifting skills Wednesday. Reigning WRC champ, and current table leader, Kalle Rovanperä (Finland) engaged in "doughnuts", albeit not on the course itself, but on nearby asphalt.

The Finn was spotted at the Rae Golf Club near Tallinn on Wednesday, though rather than heading for the links he stayed mostly on more familiar ground, putting on a drifting show for the public.

Rovanperäa, 22, told AK that he started drifting in 2018, first for fun, but later more competitively.

"It's a nice way to drive a car and I've always enjoyed it," the Finn said.

As for golf, while Rovanperä did not play at Rae on Wednesday, he made his first steps into the game this year.

On the other hand, his co-driver, Jonne Halttunen, took to the course at Rae.

"He's been playing a bit longer than me and I think he's pretty good," Rovanperä said.

Of the current season, despite leading the drivers' table on 170 points, 25 points clear of second-placed driver Elfyn Evans, with four races to go, Rovanperä told AK that things have hardly been perfect, not the least at last weekend's Rally Finland, where he failed to score any points, in front of a home crowd.

The Unibet Golf Open itself takes place today, Thursday.

The AK segment featuring Rovanperä's Rae exploits is below.

The next WRC round takes place September 7-10, Rally Acropolis Greece.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Hanna Hinsberg.

