Engine problems mean Ott Tänak's Rally Finland likely over

News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: M-Sport Media
News

Ott Tänak is probably out of Rally Finland after engine problems dealt a huge blow at a race which he won last year, and where he was fastest in stage one this year.

The Estonian won the first stage on Thursday evening, after placing fourth in the morning's shakedown run.

However, that good fortune seems to have subsided after the Ford Puma appeared to run out of power, prompting Tänak to switch to EV mode, then to pull out altogether.

M-Sport Ford team boss Richard Millener said that Tänak's return to the race on day three, Saturday, is unlikely, meaning Rally Finland is probably over for the Estonian.

Tänak won the race last year, with Hyundai.

Rally Finland has been a bad weekend for both M-Sport Ford and for Estonia.

First of all, Tänak's teammate at Ford, Pierre-Louis Loubet, also had to abandon stage three, after leaving the track and seriously damaging the rear left side of his car.

Meanwhile Estonian WRC2 driver Robert Virves (M-Sport) were also forced to retire, after going off the track in stage two.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Joel Hussar

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

Coalition proposes sweeping changes to vocational education

16:29

Estonian Museum of Natural History hosts a 'Birdsong Party' silent disco

16:01

Ukrainian grain exports through Estonia are unlikely due to high costs

15:29

Mait Palts: No growth forecast for industrial sector in near future

14:53

Getting conned easy on booming entertainment tickets aftermarket

14:13

Gas station on Mars as a precondition for life there

14:04

Government's Ida-Viru County representative to be picked in October

13:35

Tallinn Old Town residents still plagued by noisy nightlife

13:35

Tallinn roadworks late fees symbolic at best

13:31

Some Tartuff film festival-goers take their beds to watch in comfort

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

02.08

CBD products banned in EU enter Estonian market

08:48

Three major events in Tallinn lead to soaring accommodation prices

08:03

Estonian state continuing to collect personal telecoms data

03.08

Thunderstorm warning issued for all of Estonia Thursday afternoon

03.08

PPA anticipating uptick in border crossers after Russia launches e-visa

03.08

Baltic prime ministers agree on earlier exit from Russian energy grid

02.08

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: