Engine problems mean Ott Tänak's Rally Finland likely over

Ott Tänak is probably out of Rally Finland after engine problems dealt a huge blow at a race which he won last year, and where he was fastest in stage one this year.

The Estonian won the first stage on Thursday evening, after placing fourth in the morning's shakedown run.

However, that good fortune seems to have subsided after the Ford Puma appeared to run out of power, prompting Tänak to switch to EV mode, then to pull out altogether.

It's game over for @OttTanak ⚠️ The Estonian switched to EV mode 6.1km into SS3 and has now exited the stage via an access road.#WRC | #WRCLive | #SectoRallyFinland — World Rally Championship (@OfficialWRC) August 4, 2023

M-Sport Ford team boss Richard Millener said that Tänak's return to the race on day three, Saturday, is unlikely, meaning Rally Finland is probably over for the Estonian.

Tänak won the race last year, with Hyundai.

Rally Finland has been a bad weekend for both M-Sport Ford and for Estonia.

First of all, Tänak's teammate at Ford, Pierre-Louis Loubet, also had to abandon stage three, after leaving the track and seriously damaging the rear left side of his car.

Meanwhile Estonian WRC2 driver Robert Virves (M-Sport) were also forced to retire, after going off the track in stage two.

--

