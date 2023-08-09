Miia Ott finishes sixth in European U-20 Championships 100m final

Sprinter Miia Ott finished sixth in the 100 meters final at the Under-20 European Athletics Championships in Jerusalem, Israel, with a time of 11.58.

Ott, 16, had set a new PB of 11.53 in her semi-final heat on Monday, finishing five hundredths of a second slower at Tuesday's final, into a headwind of 2 meters per second.

Joy Eze (Great Britain) took gold with a time of 11.39, while another Briton, Renee Regis, took silver (11.40), and Anna Luca Kocsis (Hungary) took the bronze medal.

The European Championships run to tomorrow, August 10.

