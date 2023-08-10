Elisabeth Pihela takes high jump silver at U-20 European Championships

High jumper Elisabeth Pihela took silver at the Under-20 European Athletics Championships in Jerusalem, Israel, with a jump of 1.88 on Wednesday.

Pihela, 19, had set a PB of 1.86 two years ago, at the same championships, when they were held in Tallinn.

Pihela reached 1.88 on her second jump, but was unable to reach the 1.90 mark.

Angelina Topic (1.90), took gold in the high jump on Wednesday.



