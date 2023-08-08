BigMat International to sponsor Estonian women's volleyball team

Estonian women's volleyball team.
Estonian women's volleyball team. Source: Grete Isabel Huik
Construction materials traders BigMat International is to sponsor the Estonian women's volleyball team, ERR's Sport portal reports.

The team are taking part in the 2023 European Championships (Eurovolley), to be hosted in Estonia, Belgium, Germany and Italy, and the BigMat sponsorship deal will help to support this.

Hanno Pevkur, who in addition to being defense minister is also president of the Estonian volleyball association, said that the women's national team is very happy about the new deal.

He said: "We are delighted that the Estonian women's team as well as the European Championship finals to be held in Tallinn are seen as attractive cooperation partners for such a large international company."

"This demonstrates that the sporting level of our team, as well as the work of the European Championship organizers, has been noticed outside of Estonia and that we are considered reliable partners, carrying positive emotions," Pevkur went on.

As part of the agreement, BigMat International will obtain the right to use the title "Sponsor of the Estonian Women's Volleyball Team" in its marketing paraphernalia, the volleyball association says.

The company says it has been closely associated with sports throughout its history.

Since 2019 BigMat has cooperated in its seven home markets with various sports clubs, while close to 500 football, basketball and handball clubs have received support from the company, President of BigMat International Fabrice Maud says.

This is however the first time the firm has been associated with volleyball, which Maud said "is a sport where success depends on teamwork and cooperation - the same principles which are important also in our field."

The 2023 Women's European Volleyball Championship run August 15-September 3.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

