Miia Ott sets new Estonian U-20 women's 100m record in Israel

Sprinter Miia Ott on Monday set both a new PB and a new Under-20 women's 100 meters domestic record, in her semi-final heat at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Jerusalem.

Ott, who advanced from the preliminaries with a time of 11.67, came third at Monday evening's first semi-final heat, with a time of 11.53, securing a place in Tuesday's final in the process.

Ott also broke her own PB and also the domestic Estonian record for her age-group, by five hundredths of a second.

That feeling when you make a 100m final.



And Miia Ott also set an Estonian U20 record of 11.53 in #Jerusalem2023. ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/beWODTghNt — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) August 7, 2023

Of other Estonian athletes taking part in the European Athletics U20 Championships, Liisa-Maria Lusti, a heptathlete, put a time of 13.88 in the 100m hurdles, a high jump of 1.80, and a shot put throw of 11.21 – a PB. Lusti finished the day with a time of 24.59 in the 200m and continues the remainder of the heptathlon events Tuesday – she currently lies in second place, with 3507 points,.

100m hurdler Anna Maria Millend took third place in the third heat with a time of 13.36, taking her to the semi-finals.

Anna Panenko, who put in a jump of 12.94 in the triple jump qualification heat, was just six centimeters away from progressing.

Berit Saarele threw 13.75 in the shot put, not enough to progress.

Franz Krull set a new PB in the 110m hurdles heats of 14.01, though 13.78 was the cut-off to make it to the semis.

Marti Pastak (javelin) did not get through qualifiers after three throws.

The European Championships run to August 10.

