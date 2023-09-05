Ott Tänak ahead of Acropolis Rally: Let's finish the season on a high

Despite his disappointing season with M-Sport Ford so far, Estonian World Rally Championship driver Ott Tänak and his co-driver Martin Järveoja aim to get a good finish to the season in, with four races to go.

Tänak currently lies fourth in the WRC table.

The WRC season continues this weekend in Greece, with the Acropolis Rally, round 10 of the championship.

Looking ahead to the race, Tänak said via a press release that: "It is nice that we got a few weeks off from practice. The spirit is fresh as a result, and we are ready for the last four stages of the season. Greece will be a difficult one for us and for the car, but I'm looking forward to the effort we will make there. We will do everything to end the year on a high, with some good emotions."

Tänak and Järveoja also have a form to match, having finished second at the race, when they were with Hyundai, both last season and the one before.

M-Sport Ford is running five pairs, including another Estonian, second-tier WRC2 driver Robert Virves, who earned his first career win in the Junior WRC in Greece last year

Virves, 23, said he was looking forward to getting behind the wheel again after an accident in Finland just over a month ago.

"Greece could be my last rally of the season, so I have to pull myself together and pull off a good result," he went on, adding his 2023 season has been a little disappointing.

Another Estonian driver to race in Greece in WRC2 is Georg Linnamäe (Hyundai).

Back to Tänak: After a strong start to the season including victory in Sweden, second place in an emotional Croatian rally plus a fourth place in Portugal, the Estonian has since finished outside the top six every time – with the nadir being having to pull out from his home rally before the first full stage was complete, and not getting past day two in Finland.

Despite all this, Tänak still lies in fourth place with M-Sport, a team not as well-heeled as the two works teams, Hyundai and Toyota, on 104 points and six points ahead of veteran great Sebastien Ogier.

Finn Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) remains top on 170 points, followed by teammate Elfyn Evans (Wales, 145 points) and Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville (Belgium, 134 points).

The Acropolis Rally starts Thursday and runs through to Sunday.

