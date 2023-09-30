Tänak leads the way after six special stages at Rally Chile

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja. Source: M-Sport Ford
News

Estonia's Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja (M-Sport Ford) are leading the way after the first six special stages at Rally Chile. Tänak, who won Rally Chile back in 2019, ended Friday 4.2 seconds ahead of Finland's Teemu Sunenin (Hyundai) in second place.

Tänak started well on Friday before dropping back to third place after the second special stage when a heavy landing caused his Ford to take a spin.

Undeterred, the Estonian quickly regained his rhythm, clawing his way back to the top of the leaderboard with three stage wins for the day.

Tänak ended Friday with a total time of 58 minutes 43.7 seconds, 4.2 seconds ahead of Teemu Sunenin (Hyundai). Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is in third (+12.7 seconds) and Thierry Neuville in fourth (+27.7).

Defending world champion Kalle Rovanperä is currently in fifth place, 27.7 seconds behind the Estonian.

Earlier in the day, Frenchman Pierre-Louis Loubert was forced out of the rally due to a major crash. Both Loubet and co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul thankfully emerged from the accident unharmed.

"It's been quite consistent day for us, we are leading the rally. The morning loop was a bit tricky with some serious moments, but we managed to get through it. The afternoon loop was actually drama-free, so we had to just manage our tires and I would say we did quite well," Tänak wrote on social media.

"The tire choice we made weren't probably the most optimum, but I guess it was difficult to make the perfect choice anyway as our road position wasn't exactly one or another, but in the end we played out quite well," he added.

"Tomorrow will be even more challenging for sure, as the stages are much more technical with the very hard surface, so it will be very difficult to make the correct tire choice, especially for the morning loop."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ott Tänak (@otttanak)

Rally Chile continues on Saturday, with special stage 7 getting underway shortly before 2 p.m. Estonian time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Estonian police win Europol award for innovative technical solutions

11:11

Scientists launch Estonia's first autonomous maritime research vessel

10:12

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

09:10

Tänak leads the way after six special stages at Rally Chile

08:10

Latvia prepares law to cushion impact of interest rises on borrowers

29.09

Kallas: Border countries have important role in stopping sanctions evasion

29.09

All Tallinn tram lines resume service on October 1

29.09

Retailers' association predicts difficult start to 2024

29.09

Police fine leader of Russian propaganda sticker campaign €500

29.09

Government agrees sugar tax is needed, but final details unconfirmed

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.09

Processing industry and startups laying off workers in Estonia

29.09

Tallinn's tram number 2 set to run on Vanasadama line

28.09

Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes first trip to ancestors' home in Estonia

29.09

City of Tartu announces Helsinki flight link procurement

29.09

Government agrees sugar tax is needed, but final details unconfirmed

29.09

Police fine leader of Russian propaganda sticker campaign €500

29.09

Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia dipped below 4 percent in September Updated

26.09

Estonia's parliament committee recommends using Königsberg not Kaliningrad

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: