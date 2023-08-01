Minister orders special audit over flash Nordica loss

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal has ordered the supervisory board of state-owned airline Nordica to carry out a special audit after the company closed the first half-year with a loss of €7.2 million.

"The special audit follows the situation today where Nordica's financials have taken a nose dive in a very short time," Michal said.

"The situation is complicated on the aviation market. Deliveries of leased aircraft are late, staff and equipment are in short supply, planes' service times have grown and every input has become more expensive. All of these circumstances coinciding have left Nordica with a loss," said David O'Brock, the airline's supervisory board chair.

Preliminary data puts the consolidated turnover and loss of Nordic Aviation Group, made up of Nordica and Xfly, for the first six months of the year at €54.9 million and €7.2 million respectively.

Nordica has decided to bring in international consultation firm Knighthood Global to try and return to profit. Partner at the firm Camiel Eurlings has been a member of Nordica's supervisory board for years.

O'Brock said that the contract duration is up to six months, during which time all of the company's activities and cost structure will be revised.

The supervisory board head said that the difficult situation follows unfortunate external circumstances coinciding with the airline's overly optimistic expansion strategy picked last year.

CEO resigns a day before special audit ordered

Nordica expects the firm to come up with a set of proposals for the future by the end of September. "We are expecting visible results in the next few months, including stable positive cash flow," David O'Brock said.

Recent Nordica CEO Jan Palmer sent the supervisory board his letter of resignation last week, which the latter satisfied on July 26. Michal ordered the supervisory board to carry out a special audit the very next day.

Nordica must hold a tender to find an auditor as quickly as possible and has promised to do so by the end of August. The first preliminary report of the special audit is due by the end of September. The audit's final report needs to be completed inside three months of the signing of the contract, or by late November at the latest.

Remco Althuis, who has previously held executive positions at KLM, Etihad Airways and Air Seychelles and until recently ran Nordica's team of consultants, was appointed the new CEO.

Nordic Aviation Group made a net profit of €1.51 million last year, with sales revenue amounting to €90.6 million.

ERR did not manage to get hold of Jan Palmer for comment Tuesday morning.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!