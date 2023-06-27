Palmer to quit as Nordica CEO

Jan Palmer, CEO of Estonia's state-owned Nordic Aviation Group, has said he will be resigning at year's end.

Palmer ran Estonian Air from 2012 to 2015 when the national airline was closed. Starting from 2018, he managed Nordica subsidiary Xfly and has been heading up the Nordic Aviation Group since Erki Urva resigned last summer. Palmer has previously managed such airlines as Cimber, Amapola Flyg, Malmö Aviation and Skyways.

The CEO said that it has been his honor to have been a part of Estonian aviation for over a decade, and that Nordic Aviation Group has grown into a sustainable company. "We are among the largest subcontracting airlines in Europe, and I believe that the time to hand the reins over to a new generation executive is now when everything is going great. Recently signed long-term contracts provide the airline with good development prospects for the coming years," Palmer said.

The company's supervisory board and Palmer have agreed that the outgoing CEO will help prepare the handover and advise the former in its efforts to find a successor.

