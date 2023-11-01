Nordica posts nine-month loss of nearly €12 million

News
Nordica jet taxiiing on the tarmac at Tallinn Airport.
Nordica jet taxiiing on the tarmac at Tallinn Airport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Despite a nearly 30 percent increase in revenue on year, Nordica nonetheless reported a consolidated net loss of €11.9 million for the first nine months of 2023, the Estonian state-owned airline announced Wednesday.

Driven by an expanded fleet and increased customer activity, in the first nine months of 2023, Nordic Aviation Group's revenues increased 29.8 percent on year to €85.5 million, the company said in its nine-month financial report published Wednesday.

Nonetheless, the airline continued to earn significantly lower than budgeted revenues due to delayed aircraft leases and operational challenges related to crew and pilot shortages, but also long aircraft downtimes for maintenance. For example, an engine defect on one of its new A320 airliners took the plane out of service for nearly two months this summer, leading to a loss of revenue on top of having to pay for the insurance deductible for repairs.

Operating experiences also increased by €35.17 million, or 56.4 percent, on year, which Nordica attributed to several factors, including "inflationary pressure, one-time ramp-up costs associated with new customer activity as well as certain operational constraints not unique to Nordic Aviation Group."

The company posted a nine-month consolidated net loss of €11.9 million, down from a net profit of €1.8 million on year.

"In order to restore profitability, the group has taken immediate and decisive steps, including launching a strategic business model review and hiring an international aviation consultancy team, Knighthood Global Ltd.," Nordica detailed in its report. "Their expertise will help stabilize our operational and financial position and set a sustainable path for privatization."

Four new aircraft initially joined Nordica's fleet this year – one ATR 72-600 in March as well as three Airbus A320s in May and June – joined later by the purchase of an additional ATR 72-600 and the redelivery of an Airbus A320.

As of the end of September, Nordica's fleet comprised 21 aircraft – nine Bombardier CRJ 900s, nine ATR 72-600s and three Airbus A320s. This represented an increase of five aircraft on year, the airline said, highlighting the addition of the A320s to its fleet as a particularly important milestone.

This summer, the airline finished the first half of 2023 with a loss of €7.2 million, prompting Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) to order Nordica's supervisory board to conduct a special audit.

Last month, the National Audit Office published a report indicating that the state has been an inept owner, and that reasons for justifying maintaining both Nordica and aviation assets manager OÜ Transpordi Varahaldus under state ownership were lacking.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:14

Nordica posts nine-month loss of nearly €12 million

13:06

People ask for both Palestinian and Israeli flags at flag-making company

12:30

Mysterious Russian research vessel near Balticconnector in June

11:55

Ministry to simplify erasing 'phantom' vehicles from register

11:08

Kaljulaid: No claims should be made that we build the oil plant regardless

10:19

Russian-language labeling in stores, on packaging in Estonia dwindling

09:41

Contemporary music festival explores the idea of 'Border State'

08:38

Kallas: Oil plant should be built with time-limited complex permit

07:56

Norstat ratings: Isamaa overtakes the Reform Party

07:03

Weather becomes slightly warmer on Wednesday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Estonian housing market down by one-third – jumped 10 years back in time

31.10

Construction of Ülemiste's Rail Baltic terminal gets underway

31.10

10 Narva police officers laid off due to language insufficiency

31.10

Retailer: Shoppers in Estonia only buying most essential necessities

30.10

IAEA approves Estonia to continue its nuclear program

31.10

Rain Lõhmus: Government is working to bring back feudalism

31.10

Kaja Kallas: High unemployment in Eastern Estonia due to women not working

28.10

UN General Assembly adopts Gaza resolution, calls for immediate 'truce'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: