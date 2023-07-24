Jefimova sets new Estonian breaststroke record, through to finals in Japan

With an Estonian record-breaking time of 1:06.18, 16-year-old swimmer Eneli Jefimova qualified for the women's 100m breaststroke event at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan on Monday.

Early Monday morning, Jefimova qualified in ninth place for the semifinals with a time of 1:06.46.

Competing in the second lane in the second semifinal later that day, Jefimova set a new national record for the 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:06.18, qualifying in fifth overall for the finals.

She herself had swum the previous Estonian record time of 1:06.36.

Topping the semifinal rankings in Fukuoka was Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte with a time of 1:05.09. Current world record holder Lilly King came in second overall at 1:05.45.

The World Aquatics Championships women's 100m breaststroke final is scheduled to take place Tuesday, July 25.

