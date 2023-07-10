Swimmer Eneli Jefimova adds 100 meter gold to Belgrade medals tally

Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: ERR
Estonian swimmer added gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at this weekend's European Junior Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, taking her haul to two golds and one silver at the event overall.

Jefimova said of her result on Sunday that: "I can be completely satisfied with this final, since my time was much faster than my semi-final and preliminary swim times."

 "It was also a bit stressful for me, but it is my second result of the season and is very nice to see ahead of the world championships," she went on.

Jefimova's finals time of 1:06.81 and was 0.45 seconds faster than that of her main competitor, Olivia Klint Ipsa (Sweden), who took silver. Klint Ipsa had finished nine hundredths of a second faster than Jefimova in the semi-finals heat.

Justine Delmas of France took bronze (1.08.57).

Jefimova's coach, Henry Hein, added that, the approach to the competition had worked out. "This time, we didn't manage to defend all her titles. We managed to in two areas, and one was also a strong swimming result, so in that sense, everything has been top-notch," he said.

While Jefimova, 16, from Tallinn, was clearly stronger in the final than in the preliminary heat (1.08.47) or the semi-finals (1.08.27), she was still 45 hundredths of a second short of the domestic record she set in Stockholm in April this year.

Her other gold came in the 50-meter breaststroke, while she took silver in the 200 meters in that style too.

Overall, Jefimova has won six golds, two silvers and one bronze at the same event, since she first competed in 2021.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

