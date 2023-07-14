FCI Levadia in Europe Conference League 2:1 away loss in Slovakia

Tallinna FCI Levadia goalkeeper Karl Andre Vallner
Tallinna FCI Levadia goalkeeper Karl Andre Vallner Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonian Meistriliiga team FC Levadia went down 2:1 away to MŠK Žilina (Slovakia) in the opening round of their UEFA European Conference League campaign Thursday, thanks to a penalty in added time.

Levadia's form going into the game in their last six Meistriliiga encounters consisted of five wins and a draw, the latter against defending champions Tallinna FC Flora.

MŠK Žilina, the 2017 Superliga champions, are as with most European teams in the off-season (the Estonian league plays spring to the start of winter, rather than over winter). The team was undefeated in off-season friendlies, however, going into Thursday's home match.

Pressure the hosts put on Levadia soon bore fruit with a David Duriš goal on the seventh minute, after a skillful breakthrough into the box.

While Levadia then started to find their rhythm and had a few chances, most notably from Ghanaian midfielder and recent hat-trick star Ernest Agyiri, who found the net on the 51st minute after a defensive error.

However, Žilina were on target again in added time after a penalty was awarded from a foul from Levadia's Brazilian defender Heitor, duly converted by midfielder Patrik Myslovič.

The second leg takes place July 20 at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, kickoff is at the usual time of 7.45 p.m.

The Europa Conference League is in its third season, and is the third tier of European club football competition, behind the more well-known Champions League and Europa League.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Sport

