FCI Levadia midfielder Agyiri scores stunning hat-trick against Nõmme Kalju

Levadia players congratulate Ernest Agyiri on his sensational opener.
Levadia players congratulate Ernest Agyiri on his sensational opener. Source: ERR
FCI Levadia Tallinn's Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri scored a hat-trick in spectacular fashion in Sunday's Meistriliiga derby fixture, at home to Nõmme Kalju.

While Agyiri's second goal was from a penalty, the 25-year-old opened his account in the tenth minute after Til Mavretič dispossessed Nõmme just outside the Levadia box.

A short pass to Agyiri then saw him score from a left-footed strike from well inside his own half, which duly sailed over Nõmme 'keeper Henri Penk (see video below), who was also well outside of his area and was unable to track back in time.

Later on in the first half and Nõmme central defender Vladimir Avilov was sent off for a second yellow, after blatantly fouling Levadia's Cameroonian midfielder Guy Bessala in the area.

Agyiri duly stepped up to the penalty spot and scored his second of the day, just after the 32'-mark, giving the Levadia dugout much cause for celebration.

This was not the end of it, however. Nõmme seemingly did not learn from the first goal, leaving Agyiri relatively unmarked just four minutes later when, after a buildup down the right and a clean cross from Levadia right-back Edgar Tur, Agyiri coolly trapped the ball and blasted in his third, wide of Penk and into the left of the Nõmme goal.

The scoreline remained 3-0 to the hosts, who are now top of the Meistriliiga thanks to the result.

The game constituted round 20 (of 36) of the 2023 season.

The season runs to early December.

A video of the highlights, ie. Agyiri's hat-trick, of Sunday's Levadia v. Nõmme Kalju game is below.

