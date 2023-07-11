Kaur Kivistik takes 10,000 meter gold in Guernsey

Kaur Kivistik
Kaur Kivistik Source: ERR
Estonian middle- and long-distance runner Kaur Kivistik took gold in the 10,000 meters at the XIX Natwest Island Games on Guernsey, the Channel Islands.

Saaremaa is one of the 24 islands competing, hence Kivistik's participation.

He won the 10,000m with a time of 31:10.50, ahead of Corrin Leeming and Alan Corlett (both representing the Isle of Man)

Kivistik has also placed seventh in the 3,000m steeplechase at the meeting, and is due to take part in the 5,000m also.

Saaremaa has taken a total of three golds, one silver and one bronze in the games so far, all of them in the athletics category.

Events in golf, basketball and cycling also feature in the games.

A total of 24 islands, mostly either integral parts of a larger country (as in the case of Saaremaa, or the Isle of Wight), or dependencies, protectorates, self-governing autonomous zones etc. (including the Åland/Ahvenanmaa islands).

The other competing islands, in alphabetical order, are: Alderney (Channel Islands), Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Frøya (Norway), Gibraltar, Gotland (Sweden), Gozo (Malta), Greenland, Hitra (Norway), Jersey (Channel Islands), Menorca, Orkney (Scotland), Sark (Channel Islands), Shetland Islands (Scotland), St Helena, Western Isles (Scotland), Ynys Môn/Anglesey (Wales).

The official event site is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

