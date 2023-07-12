Kaur Kivistik takes second gold in Guernsey island games

Estonian long-distance runner has added victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at an event held on the island of Guernsey, to the gold he had already clinched in the 10,000 meters there, regional daily Saarte hääl reports.

Kivistik, 32, is representing Saaremaa at the XIX Natwest Island Games, held on the second-largest channel island and involving competitors from islands as diverse as the Shetlands, the Cayman Islands and Greenland.

The Estonian took gold in the 3,000m steeplechase Tuesday with a time of 9:48.83, ahead of Daniel Eckersley (Isle of Wight) and Ben Sergeant (Ynys Môn/Anglesey).

Estonia has so far bagged six medals, four of them golds, in the event, all of them in athletics events.

The official event site is here.

