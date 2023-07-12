Kaur Kivistik takes second gold in Guernsey island games

News
News

Estonian long-distance runner has added victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at an event held on the island of Guernsey, to the gold he had already clinched in the 10,000 meters there, regional daily Saarte hääl reports.

Kivistik, 32, is representing Saaremaa at the XIX Natwest Island Games, held on the second-largest channel island and involving competitors from islands as diverse as the Shetlands, the Cayman Islands and Greenland.

The Estonian took gold in the 3,000m steeplechase Tuesday with a time of 9:48.83, ahead of Daniel Eckersley (Isle of Wight) and Ben Sergeant (Ynys Môn/Anglesey).

Estonia has so far bagged six medals, four of them golds, in the event, all of them in athletics events.

The official event site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:40

Defense ministers agree on British Army units integration in Estonia

12:16

Kaia Kanepi starts ITF Netherlands tournament with a win

11:52

Flora keep Champions League hopes alive with narrow defeat in Poland

11:42

ERR unravels the tale of the €100,000 Nõmme sports club funding that wasn't

11:05

Estonia to build reception areas for 1,600 more Allied soldiers

10:30

Retail theft cases in Estonia up more than 50 percent from last year

09:50

Military ordnance found near Tapa station halted train traffic

09:24

Only a third of NATO states currently meet minimum defense spend threshold

08:58

Finland's finance minister expresses remorse over racist online posts

08:46

Defense minister: Definite, real progress made at NATO Vilnius Summit

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

11.07

Estonia has biggest real estate and rental price increases in EU

11.07

Cases of Lyme disease have increased dramatically over the past year

11.07

Kallas: Defense plans show Estonia is ready to repel attack immediately Updated

11.07

Estonian PM: Ukraine's NATO membership is being taken seriously Updated

11.07

Baltic states to provide training areas for NATO air forces

11.07

Disc golf, a popular sport in Estonia, damages young trees

10.07

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: